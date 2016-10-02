Overview

Dr. Eiman Firoozmand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.



Dr. Firoozmand works at LOS ANGELES COLON AND RECTAL SURGICAL ASSOCIATES INC in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids and Destruction of Anal Tumor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.