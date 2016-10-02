Dr. Eiman Firoozmand, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Firoozmand is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eiman Firoozmand, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Los Angeles Colon and Rectal Surgical Associates Inc9400 Brighton Way Ste 307, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 273-2310
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
100% would recommend Dr. Firoozmand to family and friends. I am 25 years old and cannot begin to express how grateful I am that this doctor crossed my path, finally, after 6 years of undiscovered diagnosis from several doctors, Dr. Firoozmand was able to get to the bottom of my continuous illness and cure me. Again, I am very thankful to have found this doctor.
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
