Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.
Dr. Sipe works at
Locations
Promedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery5700 Monroe St Unit 210, Sylvania, OH 43560 Directions (419) 291-2800
Hospital Affiliations
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Sipe for an issue, I ended up needing a colonoscopy which I was not excited about, but it actually went smoother than I ever could have expected. They day of, I was worried my prep was not going well, she was available at 7am to give me instructions to improve my situation, I am so grateful it would have been a huge inconvenience to not get it done that day, and have to go thru another prep day in the future. I ended up being ready in time to get it done, and this is one issue that is now in my past. I could not imagine the procedure going any better than it day. I definitely would recommend her.
About Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1790788644
Education & Certifications
- Spectrum Health Hospitals
- St Elizabeth Health Ctr
- Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sipe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sipe accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sipe has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.