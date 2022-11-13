See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Sylvania, OH
Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (19)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.

Dr. Sipe works at ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Compare with other Colorectal Surgery Specialists
Locations

  1. 1
    Promedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery
    5700 Monroe St Unit 210, Sylvania, OH 43560 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (419) 291-2800

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • ProMedica Toledo Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids
Anorectal Abscess
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags
Hemorrhoids

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anoscopy
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Fecal Impaction Removal Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy) Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Proctectomy, Open or Laparoscopic (incl. Swenson and Duhamel Procedures) Chevron Icon
Rectovaginal Fistula Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1790788644
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Spectrum Health Hospitals
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • St Elizabeth Health Ctr
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Northeastern Ohio Universities College Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Colon & Rectal Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eilynn Sipe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sipe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sipe has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sipe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sipe works at ProMedica Physicians Colorectal Surgery in Sylvania, OH. View the full address on Dr. Sipe’s profile.

    Dr. Sipe has seen patients for Anorectal Abscess and Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sipe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    19 patients have reviewed Dr. Sipe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sipe.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sipe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sipe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

