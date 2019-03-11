Overview

Dr. Eileen Segreti, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Segreti works at West Penn Medical Associates P.c. in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy and Hysterectomy - Open along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.