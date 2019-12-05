See All Registered Nurses in Cherry Hill, NJ
Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD

Nursing (Registered Nurse)
5 (122)
Call for new patient details
18 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD is a Registered Nurse in Cherry Hill, NJ. They specialize in Nursing (Registered Nurse), has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital and Jefferson Stratford Hospital.

Dr. Manabat works at Relievus in Cherry Hill, NJ. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Relievus
    1400 MARLTON PIKE E, Cherry Hill, NJ 08034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Jefferson Cherry Hill Hospital
  • Jefferson Stratford Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc

Back Pain
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
Brachial Plexus Palsy
Cancer Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Chronic Pelvic Pain
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS)
Degenerative Disc Disease
Diabetic Polyneuropathy
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Epidural Steroid Injections
Fibromyalgia
Headache
Low Back Pain
Migraine
Myelopathy
Neck Muscle Strain
Nerve Blocks
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Pain Management
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome
Postherpetic Neuralgia
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Scoliosis
Spinal Stenosis
Spine Deformities
Spondylitis
Spondylolisthesis
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Upper Back Pain

Ratings & Reviews
4.8
Average provider rating
Based on 122 ratings
Patient Ratings (122)
5 Star
(110)
4 Star
(7)
3 Star
(1)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
About Dr. Eileen Manabat, MD

Specialties
  • Nursing (Registered Nurse)
Years of Experience
  • 18 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1548380124
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Internship
  • Metropolitan Hospital Center
Medical Education
  • University Of The Philippines College Of Medicine
Board Certifications
  • Anesthesiology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Manabat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Manabat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

122 patients have reviewed Dr. Manabat. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Manabat.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Manabat, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Manabat appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

