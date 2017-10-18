See All Gastroenterologists in Granby, CT
Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (3)
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granby, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.

Dr. Plotkin works at Jefferson Radiology in Granby, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Hartford Hospital Rehabilitation - Granby
    18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 257-4573
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 2:30pm
    Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.
    1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (860) 229-9688

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hartford Hospital
  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal pH Monitoring Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatorenal Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Varices Banding Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 18, 2017
    I would highly recommend Dr. Plotkin. She's very easy to talk to and listens to your concerns. She genuinely wants to help you. She shows great concern and goes out of her way to answer your questions in a very easy to understand way. She doesn't rush you out of her office like some doctors do. I'm very pleased with the care that I've received from her.
    Bolton CT — Oct 18, 2017
    About Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD

    Gastroenterology
    12 years of experience
    • 12 years of experience
    English, Russian
    • English, Russian
    1346565520
    • 1346565520
    Education & Certifications

    A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Plotkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Plotkin has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Plotkin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Plotkin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

