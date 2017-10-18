Overview

Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granby, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.



Dr. Plotkin works at Jefferson Radiology in Granby, CT with other offices in New Britain, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.