Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Granby, CT. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Hartford Hospital and The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus.
Hartford Hospital Rehabilitation - Granby18 E Granby Rd, Granby, CT 06035 Directions (860) 257-4573Tuesday9:00am - 2:30pm
Sudhir K. Bhatnagar MD Inc.1 Liberty Sq, New Britain, CT 06051 Directions (860) 229-9688
Hospital Affiliations
- Hartford Hospital
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would highly recommend Dr. Plotkin. She's very easy to talk to and listens to your concerns. She genuinely wants to help you. She shows great concern and goes out of her way to answer your questions in a very easy to understand way. She doesn't rush you out of her office like some doctors do. I'm very pleased with the care that I've received from her.
About Dr. Eileen Plotkin, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 12 years of experience
- English, Russian
Education & Certifications
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Plotkin has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Plotkin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Plotkin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Plotkin works at
Dr. Plotkin has seen patients for Gas-Bloat Syndrome, Constipation and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Plotkin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Plotkin speaks Russian.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Plotkin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Plotkin.
