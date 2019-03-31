Dr. Eileen Milano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Milano, MD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Milano, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.
Dr. Milano works at
Locations
-
1
Northwell Health Center450 Lakeville Rd, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 734-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milano?
I currently see Dr. Milano for Iron issues. If unfortunately I was ever diagnosed with Cancer, I would use her in a heartbeat. She is a doll! Kind, caring, and very through.
About Dr. Eileen Milano, MD
- Oncology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1295895365
Education & Certifications
- Baylor Coll Of Med, Medical Oncology Univ Ct Hlth Ctr/J Dempsey Hos, Internal Medicine
- Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University
- Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Milano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Milano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milano works at
Dr. Milano has seen patients for Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Milano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.