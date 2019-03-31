Overview

Dr. Eileen Milano, MD is an Oncology Specialist in New Hyde Park, NY. They specialize in Oncology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Sidney Kimmel Medical College At Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Long Island Jewish Medical Center and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Milano works at Northwell Health Center in New Hyde Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lymphocytosis and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.