Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD

Psychiatry
4 (6)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience
Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY.

Dr. McCarty works at TRILLIUM FAMILY SERVICES in Portland, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Trillium Family Services School Based Program
    3415 Se Powell Blvd, Portland, OR 97202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (503) 234-9591

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Psychological Evaluation
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 29, 2017
    Dr. McCarty changed our life. Dr. McCarty is absolutely amazing and showed tremendous care for our son over this past year. She is incredible knowledgeable, concerned and curious for getting to know her patients. She is patient, kind, and thorough and one of the most amazing people we have ever met. Not only did Dr. McCarty change our lives, she saved our son's life. We strongly recommend Dr. McCarty as one of the most progressive, passionate and caring psychiatrists in the US.
    Portland, OR — Nov 29, 2017
    About Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1285879676
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Dr. Eileen McCarty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McCarty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McCarty has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McCarty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McCarty works at TRILLIUM FAMILY SERVICES in Portland, OR. View the full address on Dr. McCarty’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. McCarty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCarty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McCarty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McCarty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

