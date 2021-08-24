See All Pediatric Otolaryngologists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Eileen Mahoney, MD

Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
37 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eileen Mahoney, MD is a Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat), has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Rush Medical College Of Rush University and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital and Adventist Hinsdale Hospital.

Dr. Mahoney works at AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Hinsdale in Hinsdale, IL with other offices in Plainfield, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat at Hinsdale
    11 Salt Creek Ln Ste 101, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 861-6275
  2. 2
    AMITA Health Medical Group Ear, Nose & Throat Plainfield
    16615 S Route 59, Plainfield, IL 60586 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 861-6275

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Dysphagia
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Treatment frequency



Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Adenoid Disorders Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
Breathing-Related Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Motion Sickness Chevron Icon
Nasal Allergies Chevron Icon
Nasal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Neck Mass Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Orbital Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinus Disorders Chevron Icon
Stridor Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Sagamore Health Network

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Aug 24, 2021
    She is a five star for sure - friendly, a fun sense of humor, listens to you, gives you all the time you need - I can’t say enough good things! A perfect doctor.
    Eileen Valek — Aug 24, 2021
    About Dr. Eileen Mahoney, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat)
    Years of Experience
    • 37 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Arabic and French
    NPI Number
    • 1720012446
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    • Tripler Army Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Rush Medical College Of Rush University
    Undergraduate School
    • Holy Names University
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Mahoney, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahoney is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mahoney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mahoney has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahoney on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahoney. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahoney.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahoney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahoney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Primary Care
