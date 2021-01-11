See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Great Neck, NY
Gynecology
Dr. Eileen Krim, MD is a Gynecology Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They completed their fellowship with North Shore University Hospital

Dr. Krim works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

    NYU Langone Great Neck Medical
    488 Great Neck Rd Ste 201, Great Neck, NY 11021 (516) 482-6747

  North Shore University Hospital
  NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
  St. Francis Hospital & Heart Center

Vaginal Prolapse
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding
Fallopian Tube Disorders
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Jan 11, 2021
    Dr. Krim is wonderful! I have been seeing her for over 10 years and she is the best! Dr. Krim saved my life by identifying early ovarian cancer. She has me helped with so many other gynecological issues. She is an amazing gynecologist and a kind, caring human being. Carol
    Gynecology
    English, Dutch
    1689645293
    North Shore University Hospital
    Beth Israel Medical Center - Petrie Campus
    Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Dr. Eileen Krim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Krim has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Krim has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Krim works at NYU Langone Great Neck Medical in Great Neck, NY.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Krim. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krim, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Krim appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

