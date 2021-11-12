Dr. Janec has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Janec, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eileen Janec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Janec works at
Locations
NYU Gastroenterology Associates240 E 38th St Fl 20, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 731-5678
Bart A Kummer MD111 Broadway Fl 2, New York, NY 10006 Directions (212) 263-9700Thursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Janec is an incredible doctor. She has been taking care of me for a few years now. Recently, I have been getting sicker, and she is always available and goes above her call of duty to take care of me.
About Dr. Eileen Janec, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE
