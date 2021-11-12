Overview

Dr. Eileen Janec, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from ROSS UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE & VETERINARY MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Janec works at NYU Gastroenterology Associates in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastritis, Esophagitis and Gas-Bloat Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.