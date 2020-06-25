Overview

Dr. Eileen Gallagher, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT SYRACUSE and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Gallagher works at ProHEALTH in Huntington, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.