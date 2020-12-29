Overview

Dr. Eileen Digregorio, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Bensalem, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Holy Redeemer Hospital, Lower Bucks Hospital and St. Mary Medical Center.



Dr. Digregorio works at EILEEN R DIGREGORIO DO in Bensalem, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.