Dr. Eileen Consorti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Consorti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Consorti, MD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Consorti, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Oakland, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Loyola Stritch Sch Med and is affiliated with Alta Bates Summit Medical Center and Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus.
Dr. Consorti works at
Locations
-
1
Sutter East Bay Medical Foundation350 30th St Ste 411, Oakland, CA 94609 Directions (510) 204-8168
-
2
East Bay Neurology3000 Colby St Ste 201, Berkeley, CA 94705 Directions (510) 848-1800
Hospital Affiliations
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center
- Alta Bates Summit Medical Center - Alta Bates Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Consorti?
Dr. Consorti is thorough, explains things carefully, checks for understanding and demonstrates empathy and compassion.
About Dr. Eileen Consorti, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1235171307
Education & Certifications
- MDAnderson Canc Ctr
- U TX
- U MN
- Loyola Stritch Sch Med
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Consorti has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Consorti accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Consorti has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Consorti works at
Dr. Consorti has seen patients for Breast Cancer, Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision and Axillary Lymph Node Dissection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Consorti on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Consorti speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Consorti. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Consorti.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Consorti, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Consorti appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.