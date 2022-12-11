Overview

Dr. Eileen Comia, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield, CT. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE EAST / RAMON MAGSAYSAY MEMORIAL MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. Comia works at Advance Biomedical Treatment Center, LLC in Bloomfield, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.