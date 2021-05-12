Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eileen Chan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eileen Chan, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Redwood City, CA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Sequoia Hospital.
Dr. Chan works at
Locations
Pediatric Wellness Group801 Brewster Ave Ste 175, Redwood City, CA 94063 Directions (650) 216-7794
Hospital Affiliations
- Sequoia Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Health Net
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Systems
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Eileen Chan was nothing but amazing helping me raise three healthy children. They are almost done with pediatric care as they are almost all adults. I hope they get the same attention as adults as Dr. Chan gave each of them.
About Dr. Eileen Chan, MD
- Pediatrics
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1649280835
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital
- Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
