Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carpenter is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and Pennsylvania Hospital.
Dr. Carpenter works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Penn Medicine Washington Square800 Walnut St, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 454-3668
Hospital Affiliations
- Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania
- Pennsylvania Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cigna-HealthSpring
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Carpenter?
She was the best thing that ever happened to me..Her genuine concern and support is one of the things I cherished the most when I think of my mom. I plan to have her as my primary physician. I have complete trust in her and am so very thankful she was there for my mom..A. Eaton and me..Dr. Carpenter ..know that there are people who appreciate you as you do them..
About Dr. Eileen Carpenter, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1205805827
Education & Certifications
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- Michael Reese Hospital Medical Center
- U OF CHGO DIV OF BIO SCI PRITZKER SCH OF MED
- Loyola University Chicago
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Carpenter has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carpenter accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carpenter has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carpenter works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Carpenter. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carpenter.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carpenter, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carpenter appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.