Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
5 (23)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Eileen Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.

Dr. Black works at Crescent City Cosmetic Surgery in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Doctor Black Plastic Surgery
    3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70002 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (504) 883-8900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • East Jefferson General Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Breast Hypoplasia
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gigantomastia Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Large Breasts Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 23 ratings
Patient Ratings (23)
5 Star
(23)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Sep 13, 2022
Dr Black performed my breast explant sx. She not only answered all my questions, no matter how small, she also provided me with her cell in case I needed her for any reason. After my sx she called me personally to check in. She & her staff are top notch & I would 100% recommend her to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon.
Kim J — Sep 13, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Eileen Black, MD
About Dr. Eileen Black, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 24 years of experience
Years of Experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1376643502
NPI Number
Education & Certifications

Fellowship
  • New York Eye & Ear Inf
Residency
  • Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
Medical Education
  • La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
Undergraduate School
  • Loyola
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
