Dr. Eileen Black, MD
Overview
Dr. Eileen Black, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans and is affiliated with East Jefferson General Hospital.
Locations
Doctor Black Plastic Surgery3798 Veterans Memorial Blvd Ste 100, Metairie, LA 70002 Directions (504) 883-8900
Hospital Affiliations
- East Jefferson General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Black performed my breast explant sx. She not only answered all my questions, no matter how small, she also provided me with her cell in case I needed her for any reason. After my sx she called me personally to check in. She & her staff are top notch & I would 100% recommend her to anyone looking for a plastic surgeon.
About Dr. Eileen Black, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York Eye & Ear Inf
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
- La State Univ Sch Of Med In New Orleans
- Loyola
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Black has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Black has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Black. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Black.
