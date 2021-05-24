Overview

Dr. Eileen Beale, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Lower Gwynedd, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital.



Dr. Beale works at Springhouse Internal Medicine in Lower Gwynedd, PA with other offices in Blue Bell, PA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

