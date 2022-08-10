See All Dermatologists in Grand Rapids, MI
Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD

Mohs Micrographic Surgery
5 (12)
Accepting new patients
8 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.

Dr. Axibal works at Dermatology Associates West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dermatology Associates of West Michigan
    1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (616) 949-5600
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atypical Mole Chevron Icon
Basosquamous Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Benign Skin Lesions Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Non-Melanoma Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Scars Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Scars
Sebaceous Gland Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Spindle Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
    Accepted Insurance Carriers:

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of South Carolina
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Priority Health
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD

    • Mohs Micrographic Surgery
    • 8 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154732386
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Colorado
    • Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
    • Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
    • University of Pennsylvania
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Axibal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Axibal has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Axibal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Axibal works at Dermatology Associates West MI in Grand Rapids, MI. View the full address on Dr. Axibal’s profile.

    Dr. Axibal has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Axibal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Axibal. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Axibal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Axibal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Axibal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

