Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD
Dr. Eileen Axibal, MD is a Mohs Micrographic Surgery Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They specialize in Mohs Micrographic Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital.
Dermatology Associates of West Michigan1740 East Paris Ave SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 949-5600Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
Dr. Axibal performed a Mohs procedure on my forehead and did an excellent job. I would definitely recommend her.
- University of Colorado
- Presbyterian-St Luke's Medical Center
- Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine
- University of Pennsylvania
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
