Dr. Eihab Akary, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Eihab Akary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.
Dr. Akary works at
Locations
Elite Urology401 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 263-8482
Elite Urology4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 201, Bradenton, FL 34210 Directions (941) 260-3467
Elite Urology of Southwest Florida8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Directions (941) 256-9039
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
My first visit with Dr. Akary went very well. He listen to my problem and carefully explained the physiological conditions that could possibly cause it. He made me feel positive that he could possibly correct some of my issues. I have read the reviews on this site and agree making contact with is office is very difficult.
About Dr. Eihab Akary, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1144640855
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akary has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akary has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Akary on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Akary. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.