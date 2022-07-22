Overview

Dr. Eihab Akary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.



Dr. Akary works at Elite Urology in Venice, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.