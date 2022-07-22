See All Urologists in Venice, FL
Dr. Eihab Akary, MD

Urology
3.4 (10)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Eihab Akary, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA and is affiliated with HCA Florida Blake Hospital and HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital.

Dr. Akary works at Elite Urology in Venice, FL with other offices in Bradenton, FL and Lakewood Ranch, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Elite Urology
    401 Commercial Ct Ste E, Venice, FL 34292 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 263-8482
  2. 2
    Elite Urology
    4351 Cortez Rd W Ste 201, Bradenton, FL 34210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 260-3467
  3. 3
    Elite Urology of Southwest Florida
    8340 Lakewood Ranch Blvd Ste 101, Lakewood Ranch, FL 34202 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 256-9039

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • HCA Florida Sarasota Doctors Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Polyuria
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Orchiopexy for Undescended Testicle Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Priapism Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 22, 2022
    My first visit with Dr. Akary went very well. He listen to my problem and carefully explained the physiological conditions that could possibly cause it. He made me feel positive that he could possibly correct some of my issues. I have read the reviews on this site and agree making contact with is office is very difficult.
    David W Morse — Jul 22, 2022
    About Dr. Eihab Akary, MD

    • Urology
    • English
    • 1144640855
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
