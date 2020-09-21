Dr. Mustafa has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Eid Mustafa, MD
Overview
Dr. Eid Mustafa, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Kell West Regional Hospital.
Dr. Mustafa works at
Locations
Plastic Surgery Center1201 Brook Ave, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 Directions (940) 322-1132
Hospital Affiliations
- Kell West Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I got a breast lift from Dr. Mustafa and I could not be happier! I was SUPER nervous but he and his whole team reassured me by answering all my questions and explaining what was going to happen. I cannot stress how much I loved meeting the whole team and how safe I felt in their hands. I am currently two weeks post-op and I am very happy with the results. The stitches look great and all that has healed looks great and symmetrical. I had long breasts, one bigger than the other, with nipples that faced the ground. Now, my breasts are the same size, perky, and my nipples point forward. I have also noticed an improvement in my posture, seeing as how my breasts no longer weigh me down in the front. If you are thinking about getting anything done, go to Dr. Mustafa! I was worried I would regret getting a procedure done but I am VERY grateful that I did. I went during the Covid19 Pandemic and I was confident I was safe the whole time since there was hand sanitizer available as well
About Dr. Eid Mustafa, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 50 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1023018470
Education & Certifications
- LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / ALEXANDRIA CAMPUS
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mustafa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mustafa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mustafa has seen patients for Wound Repair, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mustafa on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mustafa speaks Arabic.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Mustafa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mustafa.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mustafa, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mustafa appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.