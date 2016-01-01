Dr. Eial Faierman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Faierman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Eial Faierman, MD
Overview
Dr. Eial Faierman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Jackson Heights, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL.
Dr. Faierman works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center For Orthopedic Sgy LLP3747 77TH ST, Jackson Heights, NY 11372 Directions (718) 426-6100
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Faierman?
About Dr. Eial Faierman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1023155041
Education & Certifications
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Faierman has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Faierman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Faierman works at
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Faierman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Faierman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Faierman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Faierman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.