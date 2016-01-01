Dr. Shweiki has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehyal Shweiki, MS
Dr. Ehyal Shweiki, MS is a Critical Care Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They completed their fellowship with Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
Dr. Shweiki works at
Locations
Academic Surgical Associates1100 Walnut St Fl 5, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
- Critical Care Surgery
- English
- 1285609404
- Barnes-Jewish Hospital/Washington University
- Critical Care Surgery, General Surgery and Hospice Care and Palliative Medicine
Dr. Shweiki has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Shweiki. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shweiki.
