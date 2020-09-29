See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Ehsan Sultani, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3 (4)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ehsan Sultani, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion.

They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    2233 Watt Ave Ste 340, Sacramento, CA 95825
    Prime Essential Health Inc.
    9381 E Stockton Blvd Ste 220, Elk Grove, CA 95624
    Gramercy Court
    2200 Gramercy Dr, Sacramento, CA 95825

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sutter Medical Center - Ose Adams Medical Pavilion

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 29, 2020
    Dr Sultani is respectful, experienced, knowledgeable, wise and calming. He returned my calls and answered my questions. I trust him and would recommend him for geriatrics! He even made a house call to visit my mom in her board and care home. My experience with him is more than I could have imagined when it comes to dealing with my dementia-affected mom.
