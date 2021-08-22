Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sadri is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Saddleback Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Sadri works at
Locations
San Pedro1360 W 6th St Ste 125, San Pedro, CA 90732 Directions (310) 359-1290Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
J R Betson MD Inc361 Hospital Rd Ste 324, Newport Beach, CA 92663 Directions (949) 528-3608
Visionary Eye Institute1010 W La Veta Ave, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (949) 528-3608
Hospital Affiliations
- Hoag Hospital Newport Beach
- Long Beach Memorial Medical Center
- Los Alamitos Medical Center
- Orange Coast Medical Center
- Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- Saddleback Medical Center
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Great result with my Cataract surgery. Dr. Sadri made a recommendation for a lens that he had the most success with which turned out great. Also added stents to reduce pressure due to glaucoma. The surgery went smooth and I experienced zero pain.
About Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- University of California Irvine Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- Arrowhead Regional Medical Center
- University of Michigan Medical School
- University Of California, Davis
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Sadri has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sadri accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Sadri has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Sadri speaks Arabic, Persian, Persian and Spanish.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Sadri. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sadri, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sadri appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.