Overview

Dr. Ehsan Sadri, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Pedro, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School and is affiliated with Hoag Hospital Newport Beach, Long Beach Memorial Medical Center, Los Alamitos Medical Center, Orange Coast Medical Center, Providence Little Company of Mary Medical Center San Pedro, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, Saddleback Medical Center and Torrance Memorial Medical Center.



Dr. Sadri works at Ehsan Sadri, MD in San Pedro, CA with other offices in Newport Beach, CA and Orange, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.