Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ehsan Saadat, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Surgery Specialist in Orange, CA. They graduated from UC San Francisco Sch Med and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Lars Anker M.d. A Medical Corp.1310 W Stewart Dr Ste 410, Orange, CA 92868 Directions (714) 538-8549
- 2 57 Executive Park South NE # Ne, Atlanta, GA 30329 Directions (404) 778-6970
Cedars-Sinai Spine Center444 S San Vicente Blvd Ste 901, Los Angeles, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-7330Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
After a decade of pain and suffering Dr. Saadat really helped me out. He was a very caring man and a great surgeon. The surgery has helped me tremendously. I highly recommend him
- Orthopedic Spine Surgery
- English, Persian
- Emory University School of Medicine
- Harvard Medical School
- UC San Francisco Sch Med
- Uc Berkeley
- Orthopedic Surgery
