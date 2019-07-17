Overview

Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Hadi works at Greater Sacramento Pediatric Association in Carmichael, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

