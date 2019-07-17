Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hadi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Neurologists
- CA
- Carmichael
- Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD
Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Carmichael, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center, Mercy General Hospital, Mercy Hospital Of Folsom, Methodist Hospital of Sacramento, Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Woodland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Hadi works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Woodland Clinic6555 Coyle Ave # 2, Carmichael, CA 95608 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Tremor
- View other providers who treat Dystonia
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Parkinson's Disease
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Alzheimer's Disease
- View other providers who treat Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening
- View other providers who treat Arrhythmia Screening
- View other providers who treat Ataxia
- View other providers who treat Bacteriuria Screening
- View other providers who treat Blood Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Bone Density Scan
- View other providers who treat Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test
- View other providers who treat Breast Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Cardiovascular Stress Test
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Chlamydia Infection Screening
- View other providers who treat Cholesterol Screening
- View other providers who treat Cognitive Function Testing
- View other providers who treat Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Cranial Trauma
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulation Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia
- View other providers who treat Dementia Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Detoxification Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Screening
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dipstick Urinalysis
- View other providers who treat Disability Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug Allergy Testing
- View other providers who treat Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan
- View other providers who treat Dyslexia Assessment
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Echocardiography
- View other providers who treat EEG (Electroencephalogram)
- View other providers who treat Epilepsy
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
- View other providers who treat Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
- View other providers who treat Evoked Potential Test
- View other providers who treat Fetal Cardiac Screening
- View other providers who treat Functional Movement Screening
- View other providers who treat Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer
- View other providers who treat Geriatric Assessment
- View other providers who treat Gonorrhea Screening
- View other providers who treat Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test
- View other providers who treat Head CT Scan
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Health Screening
- View other providers who treat HeartAware Online Risk Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis A Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis B Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis C Virus Screening
- View other providers who treat Hepatitis Screening
- View other providers who treat Herpes Simplex Screening
- View other providers who treat HIV Screening
- View other providers who treat Home Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat ImPACT Testing
- View other providers who treat Impairment Rating Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Independent Educational Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy
- View other providers who treat Joint Fluid Test
- View other providers who treat Lyme Disease Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Mammography
- View other providers who treat McMurray's Test
- View other providers who treat Melanoma Screening
- View other providers who treat Memory Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Menopause Evaluation and Treatment
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mole Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Myoclonus
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Oral Glucose Tolerance Test
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Ovarian Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Parkinsonism
- View other providers who treat Patch Testing
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Neuropathy Testing
- View other providers who treat Pre-Operative Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening
- View other providers who treat Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Quantitative Sensory Test (QST)
- View other providers who treat Rapid Flu Test
- View other providers who treat Seizure Disorders
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening
- View other providers who treat Skin Screenings
- View other providers who treat Skin Testing and Screening
- View other providers who treat Spinal and Postural Screening
- View other providers who treat STD Screening
- View other providers who treat Strep Test
- View other providers who treat Sudoscan
- View other providers who treat Syphilis Screening
- View other providers who treat TCD Bubble Test
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Screening
- View other providers who treat Trichomoniasis Screening
- View other providers who treat Tuberculosis Screening
- View other providers who treat Urine Pregnancy Test
- View other providers who treat Vaccination
- View other providers who treat Vaginosis Screening
- View other providers who treat VAP Lipid Testing
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wada Test
- View other providers who treat Wheelchair Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Worker's Compensation Evaluations
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Autonomic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bell's Palsy
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Brain Aneurysm
- View other providers who treat Brain Injury
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Celiac Disease
- View other providers who treat Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Cerebrovascular Disease
- View other providers who treat Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cluster Headache
- View other providers who treat Concussion
- View other providers who treat Confusion
- View other providers who treat Deep Brain Stimulator Programming
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diplopia
- View other providers who treat Dyskinesia
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Herniated Disc
- View other providers who treat HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Intervertebral Disc Disease
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Cramp
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Meningitis
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Myelopathy
- View other providers who treat Nerve Block, Somatic
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Potassium Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Proteinuria
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Sleep Study
- View other providers who treat Spinal Stenosis
- View other providers who treat Stroke
- View other providers who treat Syncope
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Tic Disorders
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Torticollis
- View other providers who treat Tourette's Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Viral Hepatitis
- View other providers who treat Visual Field Defects
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wernicke-Korsakoff Syndrome
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hadi?
Dr. Hadi really listened during my appointment.
About Dr. Ehsan Hadi, MD
- Neurology
- 16 years of experience
- English, Urdu
- Male
- 1770684326
Education & Certifications
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- CENTER OF PUNJAB / RAWALPINDI MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Neurology
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy San Juan Medical Center
- Mercy General Hospital
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Methodist Hospital of Sacramento
- Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
- Woodland Memorial Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hadi has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Hadi using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Hadi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hadi works at
Dr. Hadi has seen patients for Gait Abnormality, Difficulty With Walking and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hadi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hadi speaks Urdu.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Hadi. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hadi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hadi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hadi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.