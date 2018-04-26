See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Watertown, MA
Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD

Geriatric Medicine
3.5 (3)
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.

Dr. Azimi works at Atriushealth in Watertown, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Atriushealth
    485 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 629-6350

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mount Auburn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Geriatric Assessment Chevron Icon
Vaccination Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Asthma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Advance Directive End of Life Planning Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Smoking Cessation Counseling Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Apr 26, 2018
    Really listens, seems to really care, always answers my questions and acknowledges my concerns.
    — Apr 26, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD
    About Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD

    Specialties
    • Geriatric Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 12 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1437475829
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
