Dr. Azimi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Watertown, MA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Geriatric Medicine. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Mount Auburn Hospital.
Dr. Azimi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Atriushealth485 Arsenal St, Watertown, MA 02472 Directions (617) 629-6350
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Auburn Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Azimi?
Really listens, seems to really care, always answers my questions and acknowledges my concerns.
About Dr. Ehsan Azimi, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1437475829
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Geriatric Medicine and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Azimi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Azimi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Azimi works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Azimi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Azimi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Azimi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Azimi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.