Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD

Gastroenterology
9 years of experience
Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Fresno, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES and is affiliated with Saint Agnes Medical Center and Scripps Green Hospital.

Dr. Akhtar works at California Gastroenterology Associates in Fresno, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    California Colon and Rectal Cancer Screening LLC
    7121 N Whitney Ave, Fresno, CA 93720 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 299-9395

pH Probe
Impedance Testing
Screening Colonoscopy
pH Probe
Impedance Testing
Screening Colonoscopy

pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon

4.0
Oct 13, 2022
He was really hard working and helped answer all my questions. The procedure went really smoothly as well and I recovered quickly.
  • Gastroenterology
  • 9 years of experience
  • English
  • Male
  • 1710255591
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Medical Education
  • CALIFORNIA STATE UNIVERSITY / SACRAMENTO / COLLEGE OF HEALTH AND HUMAN SERVICES
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
  • Saint Agnes Medical Center
  • Scripps Green Hospital

Dr. Ehsaan Akhtar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akhtar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Akhtar has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Akhtar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Akhtar works at California Gastroenterology Associates in Fresno, CA. View the full address on Dr. Akhtar’s profile.

3 patients have reviewed Dr. Akhtar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akhtar.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akhtar, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akhtar appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

