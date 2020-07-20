Overview

Dr. Ehab Michael, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from AIN SHAMS UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital.



Dr. Michael works at Millennium Physician Group LLC in Sarasota, FL with other offices in Naples, FL and Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.