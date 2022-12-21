Dr. Ehab Kasasbeh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasasbeh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehab Kasasbeh, MD
Dr. Ehab Kasasbeh, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Dickson, TN. They graduated from EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Tristar Horizon Medical Center and Three Rivers Hospital.
Dickson Medical Associates758 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 488-0894
Dickson Medical Associates113 Highway 70 E Ste, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 703-2504
- Tristar Horizon Medical Center
- Three Rivers Hospital
- Aetna
- American International Group (AIG)
- American Life & Health Ins. Co.
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Tennessee
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- NALC Health Benefit Plan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Prime Health Services
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- State Farm
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Managed Care Organization
Always friendly and takes care of me
About Dr. Ehab Kasasbeh, MD
- Interventional Cardiology
- English
- 1467645903
- Vanderbilt Medical Center
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- EAST TENNESSEE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Cardiology and Interventional Cardiology
Dr. Kasasbeh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasasbeh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasasbeh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasasbeh has seen patients for Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasasbeh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasasbeh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasasbeh.
