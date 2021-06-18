Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Akkary is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD
Overview
Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ain Shames Med Sch and is affiliated with United Hospital Center.
Dr. Akkary works at
Locations
-
1
Akkary Surgery Center1100 Fort Pierpont Dr Ste 101, Morgantown, WV 26508 Directions (304) 983-8084
Hospital Affiliations
- United Hospital Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Akkary?
Dr. Akkary is an excellent surgeon who is very knowledgeable, caring and compassionate. He actually takes the time to listen to his patients. His office staff is very courteous. I highly recommend.
About Dr. Ehab Akkary, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1144487042
Education & Certifications
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- North Oakland Med Ctr
- Ain Shames Med Sch
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Akkary has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Akkary accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Akkary has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Akkary works at
Dr. Akkary speaks Arabic.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Akkary. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Akkary.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Akkary, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Akkary appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.