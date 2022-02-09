Overview

Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center



Dr. Doppenberg works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Downers Grove, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.