Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doppenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
Dr. Doppenberg works at
Locations
-
1
NorthShore Neurological Institute1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Directions (847) 570-1440
-
2
Advocate Lutheran General Brain and Spine Institute - Luther Lane1700 Luther Ln Ste 1170, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Directions (844) 376-3876
-
3
Advocate Medical Group3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Directions (630) 929-0632
-
4
NorthShore University HealthSystem2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Directions (847) 570-1440
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Condell Medical Center
- Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
- Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Doppenberg?
Been seeing Dr. Doppenberg off and on for about 4 years now. He listens, and explains. The care I have been given is extra-ordinary. Highly professional. He did a fusion on my lower back, and it did help, unfortunately more work needed to be done. Will be having another surgery by him in the very near future. He is very very highly recommended.
About Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English, Dutch and German
- 1083602551
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Utrecht
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Doppenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Doppenberg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Doppenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Doppenberg works at
Dr. Doppenberg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doppenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Doppenberg speaks Dutch and German.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Doppenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doppenberg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doppenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doppenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.