Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD

Neurosurgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Evanston, IL. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center

Dr. Doppenberg works at NorthShore University HealthSystem in Evanston, IL with other offices in Park Ridge, IL, Downers Grove, IL and Glenview, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    NorthShore Neurological Institute
    1000 Central St Ste 800, Evanston, IL 60201 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440
  2. 2
    Advocate Lutheran General Brain and Spine Institute - Luther Lane
    1700 Luther Ln Ste 1170, Park Ridge, IL 60068 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 376-3876
  3. 3
    Advocate Medical Group
    3825 Highland Ave Ste 306, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 929-0632
  4. 4
    NorthShore University HealthSystem
    2180 Pfingsten Rd # 2000, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 570-1440

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Advocate Lutheran General Hospital
  • Evanston Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
Degenerative Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Glioblastoma Chevron Icon
Glioma Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Dilatation of the Pulmonary Artery Chevron Icon
Lichen Simplex Chronicus Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Myositis Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pinched Nerve in Back Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hematoma Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syringomyelia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 09, 2022
    Been seeing Dr. Doppenberg off and on for about 4 years now. He listens, and explains. The care I have been given is extra-ordinary. Highly professional. He did a fusion on my lower back, and it did help, unfortunately more work needed to be done. Will be having another surgery by him in the very near future. He is very very highly recommended.
    About Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Dutch and German
    NPI Number
    • 1083602551
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center
    Residency
    • University Of Utrecht
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Egon Doppenberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Doppenberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Doppenberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Doppenberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Doppenberg has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Doppenberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. Doppenberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Doppenberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Doppenberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Doppenberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

