Overview

Dr. Egils Bogdanovics, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Torrington, CT. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Charlotte Hungerford Hospital.



Dr. Bogdanovics works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Torrington, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Thyroid Goiter and Hypothyroidism along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.