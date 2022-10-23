Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Van Den Berg Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Sebring, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando, Adventhealth Sebring, Adventhealth Waterman, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center and Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr works at
Locations
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute - Sebring4150 Us Highway 27 S, Sebring, FL 33870 Directions (407) 896-0054
Orlando Health Heart & Vascular Institute -eustis3102 Kurt St, Eustis, FL 32726 Directions (352) 357-0055
Orlando Health Heart Institute1222 S Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32806 Directions (321) 841-6444Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Cardiology Consultants2320 N Orange Ave, Orlando, FL 32804 Directions (321) 843-8655
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
- Adventhealth Sebring
- Adventhealth Waterman
- Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center
- Orlando Health South Lake Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Takes time with his patients. Super smart doctor. Caring. Referred 2 people that love him too.
About Dr. Egerton Van Den Berg Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1821192501
Education & Certifications
- DUKE UNIVERSITY
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr works at
Dr. Van Den Berg Jr speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Van Den Berg Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Van Den Berg Jr.
