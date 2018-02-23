Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miranda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD
Overview
Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Corpus Christi, TX. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Ponce School of Medical and is affiliated with Refugio County Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Miranda works at
Locations
Egbert Miranda MD5934 S Staples St Ste 205, Corpus Christi, TX 78413 Directions (361) 991-5520
Hospital Affiliations
- Refugio County Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Miranda is a professional and knowledgeable physician, He treated me for my thyroid. I am so grateful for his expertise. I feel like I can finally get back to living a normal life. The staff is attentive, courteous and always greeting patients with smiles. They provide a warm atmosphere and made me feel very comfortable. I would recommend Dr. Miranda to everyone.
About Dr. Egbert Miranda, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093785230
Education & Certifications
- Ponce School of Medical
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miranda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miranda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miranda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miranda speaks Spanish.
44 patients have reviewed Dr. Miranda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miranda.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miranda, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miranda appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.