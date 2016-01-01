Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raphtis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD
Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Rochester, MI. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF IOWA.
Balian Eye Center432 W University Dr, Rochester, MI 48307 Directions (248) 651-6122
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Priority Health
About Dr. Efthemios Raphtis, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1356379259
- UNIVERSITY OF IOWA
Dr. Raphtis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Raphtis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Raphtis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Raphtis has seen patients for Presbyopia, Ocular Hypertension and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Raphtis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Raphtis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Raphtis.
