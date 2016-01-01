Dr. Travlos accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Efstratios Travlos, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Efstratios Travlos, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Duluth, MN.
Essentia Health-Duluth Clinic 1st Street Building420 E 1st St Fl 3, Duluth, MN 55805 Directions
- Aetna
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Dr. Efstratios Travlos, MD
- Geriatric Medicine
- English
- Male
- 1457804544
- Internal Medicine
- Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center
