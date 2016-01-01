See All Neuroradiologists in North Chesterfield, VA
Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD

Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
3.5 (3)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD is an Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology Specialist in North Chesterfield, VA. They specialize in Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University of South Florida / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Chippenham Hospital, Henrico Doctors' Hospital and Johnston-Willis Hospital.

Dr. Spinos works at Bon Secours Southside Cancer Center in North Chesterfield, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cjw Medical Center
    1401 Johnston Willis Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-8806
  2. 2
    Radiology Associates Of Richmond
    2602 Buford Rd, North Chesterfield, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 272-8806
  3. 3
    Richmond Vascular Center
    173 Wadsworth Dr, North Chesterfield, VA 23236 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 864-8346

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Henrico Doctors' Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cerebral Artery Thrombosis
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
Aneurysm
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures.
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Aneurysm, Intracranial Berry Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Bone Cyst Chevron Icon
Aneurysmal Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease Chevron Icon
Arterial Occlusive Disease, Progressive - Hypertension - Heart Defects - Bone Fragility - Brachysyndactyly Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Stenosis Chevron Icon
Carotid Cavernous Fistula Chevron Icon
Cavernous Hemangioma Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation Brain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Arteriosclerosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Complications from Heart Procedures Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Devices Chevron Icon
Complications from Vascular Procedures Chevron Icon
Conscious Sedation Chevron Icon
Embolus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolus
Endovascular Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Hereditary Hemorrhagic Telangiectasia Chevron Icon
Hypertension, Bilateral Renal Artery Stenosis-Induced Chevron Icon
Intracranial Aneurysms - Multiple Congenital Anomaly Chevron Icon
Intracranial Arterial Stenosis Chevron Icon
Intracranial Atherosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Intracranial Embolism Chevron Icon
Intracranial Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Stenosis (RAS) Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Stent-Assisted Coiling Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thromboembolism Chevron Icon
Thrombolytic Therapy Chevron Icon
Vascular Anomaly Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations Chevron Icon
Vascular Malformations of the Brain Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    About Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD

    Specialties
    • Endovascular Surgical Neuroradiology
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1780630384
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Bowman Graysch Med
    Residency
    • Bowman Gray School Med
    Medical Education
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Diagnostic Radiology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efstathios Spinos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spinos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Spinos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Spinos works at Bon Secours Southside Cancer Center in North Chesterfield, VA. View the full address on Dr. Spinos’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Spinos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Spinos.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Spinos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Spinos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

