Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD
Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.
Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 505-7329
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
The Doctor was thorough and considered my needs in his approach to my treatment. VERY professional and took the time to answer all of my questions. I felt confident with him as my surgeon and my results were excellent.
- Neurosurgery
- 32 years of experience
- English
- UCSF
- Med College Wi Affil Hosps
- Hahnemann University Hospital
- National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens
Dr. Papavassiliou has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papavassiliou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
