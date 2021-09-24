See All Neurosurgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (36)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens and is affiliated with Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

Dr. Papavassiliou works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Neurosurgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
Dr. Syed Hussain, MD
4 (17)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery
    110 Francis St Ste 3B, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 505-7329

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital - Milton
  • Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spine Fractures, Traumatic
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Brain Stimulation Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 2 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Movement Disorders Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Neurostimulation Chevron Icon
Neurosurgical Procedures Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Posterior Lumbar Fusion With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Papavassiliou?

    Sep 24, 2021
    The Doctor was thorough and considered my needs in his approach to my treatment. VERY professional and took the time to answer all of my questions. I felt confident with him as my surgeon and my results were excellent.
    Elaine Miles — Sep 24, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Papavassiliou to family and friends

    Dr. Papavassiliou's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Papavassiliou

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD.

    About Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1073551024
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • UCSF
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Med College Wi Affil Hosps
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hahnemann University Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • National and Kapodistrian University Of Athens
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • N/A
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Papavassiliou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Papavassiliou has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Papavassiliou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Papavassiliou works at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center - Neurosurgery in Boston, MA. View the full address on Dr. Papavassiliou’s profile.

    Dr. Papavassiliou has seen patients for Spine Fractures, Traumatic, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Papavassiliou on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Papavassiliou. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Papavassiliou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Papavassiliou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Papavassiliou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Efstathios Papavassiliou, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.