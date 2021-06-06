See All Rheumatologists in New York, NY
Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD

Rheumatology
3.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.

Dr. Chiopelas works at Care Mount Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Midtown Dermatology Services PC
    317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 726-7427

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Systemic Vasculitis Chevron Icon
Takayasu's Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 06, 2021
    Wonderful brilliant compassionate doctor. Probably the best I've ever seen. She really took the time to understood my issue and put all the pieces together into a clear and helpful diagnosis and treatment plan.
    About Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 27 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1629077003
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • NYU Langone Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • New York U, School of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiopelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chiopelas has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chiopelas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chiopelas works at Care Mount Medical in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Chiopelas’s profile.

    Dr. Chiopelas has seen patients for Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chiopelas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chiopelas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chiopelas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chiopelas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chiopelas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

