Overview

Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Chiopelas works at Care Mount Medical in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate, Osteoporosis and Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.