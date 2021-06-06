Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chiopelas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Chiopelas works at
Locations
Midtown Dermatology Services PC317 E 34th St, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 726-7427
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Wonderful brilliant compassionate doctor. Probably the best I’ve ever seen. She really took the time to understood my issue and put all the pieces together into a clear and helpful diagnosis and treatment plan.
About Dr. Efstanthia Chiopelas, MD
- Rheumatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
Education & Certifications
- NYU Langone Medical Center
- New York U, School of Medicine
