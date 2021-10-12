Overview

Dr. Efrossini Kolios, MD is an Urology Specialist in Niskayuna, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Albany Med Coll and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital, Columbia Memorial Hospital and Ellis Hospital.



Dr. Kolios works at Community Care Urology, Community Care Physicians in Niskayuna, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.