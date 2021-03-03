Overview

Dr. Efren Moreno, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Laredo, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from PONCE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital Of Laredo.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.