Podiatry
Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in El Paso, TX. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine.

Dr. De La Rosa works at Dr. Efren Buff. De La Rosa Dpm PA in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Plantar Fasciitis, Hammer Toe and Bunion along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. Efren Buff. De La Rosa Dpm PA
    114 W Castellano Dr, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 849-7092
  2. 2
    4532 N Mesa St Ste 2A, El Paso, TX 79912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 544-0326
  3. 3
    1387D George Dieter Dr Ste 102, El Paso, TX 79936 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (915) 532-3721

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Efren De La Rosa, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • English, Spanish
    • 1295846731
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • California College of Podiatric Medicine
    Medical Education

