Dr. Chavez Morales has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Efren Chavez Morales, MD
Overview
Dr. Efren Chavez Morales, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Coral Gables, FL.
Dr. Chavez Morales works at
Locations
The Lennar Foundation Medical Center5555 Ponce De Leon Blvd, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 689-5555
UHealth Tower West1321 NW 14th St, Miami, FL 33125 Directions (305) 243-5554
UHealth Diabetes Research Institute1450 NW 10th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-6251Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have a wonderful opinion about Dr Chavez He is very pleasant, smart and detail-oriented He certainly cares about his patients and is very approachable
About Dr. Efren Chavez Morales, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1578977419
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chavez Morales accepts Anthem, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chavez Morales has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Chavez Morales. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chavez Morales.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chavez Morales, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chavez Morales appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.