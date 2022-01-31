Overview

Dr. Efrem Greenfield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.



Dr. Greenfield works at CAROLLA ANTHONY D MD OFFICE in Denville, NJ with other offices in Teaneck, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.