Dr. Efrem Greenfield, MD
Overview
Dr. Efrem Greenfield, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Denville, NJ. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center and Morristown Medical Center.
Locations
1
Carolla Anthony D MD Office16 Pocono Rd Ste 111, Denville, NJ 07834 Directions (973) 625-8454
2
Teaneck Clinical Lab185 Cedar Ln, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 836-5858
Hospital Affiliations
- Englewood Hospital And Medical Center
- Morristown Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Greenfeild is very knowledgeable, caring and Friendly. I’ve been taking my kids to him for over 5 years and I am very pleased. I could not ask for a better doctor for my kids!
About Dr. Efrem Greenfield, MD
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Greenfield has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Greenfield accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Greenfield has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Greenfield speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Greenfield. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Greenfield.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Greenfield, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Greenfield appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.