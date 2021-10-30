Overview

Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Gebremedhin works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Folsom, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

