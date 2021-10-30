Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gebremedhin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Folsom, CA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Of Folsom and Overland Park Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Gebremedhin works at
Locations
-
1
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group1730 Prairie City Rd Ste 120, Folsom, CA 95630 DirectionsTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gebremedhin?
Very pleasant, listens extremely well and explains it all in a way us common folks can understand. Did not feel rushed AT ALL!
About Dr. Efrem Gebremedhin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 26 years of experience
- English, Amharic
- Male
- 1649458803
Education & Certifications
- Harbor Ucla Med Center Program/city Of Hope|Harbor UCLA Medical Center Program/City Of Hope
- Loma Linda University Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Jimma University, Faculty Of Medicial Sciences
- Internal Medicine
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Of Folsom
- Overland Park Regional Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gebremedhin has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Gebremedhin using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Gebremedhin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gebremedhin works at
Dr. Gebremedhin has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations, Hypothyroidism and Hypercalcemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gebremedhin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gebremedhin speaks Amharic.
112 patients have reviewed Dr. Gebremedhin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gebremedhin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gebremedhin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gebremedhin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.