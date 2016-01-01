Dr. Efrain Riveros-Perez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Riveros-Perez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrain Riveros-Perez, MD
Overview
Dr. Efrain Riveros-Perez, MD is an Anesthesiology Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Anesthesiology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Riveros-Perez works at
Locations
-
1
Georgia Regent University1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 4:30pmTuesday8:30am - 4:30pmWednesday8:30am - 4:30pmThursday8:30am - 4:30pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 4:30pmSunday8:30am - 4:30pm
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Riveros-Perez?
About Dr. Efrain Riveros-Perez, MD
- Anesthesiology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1649515339
Education & Certifications
- PORTER MEMORIAL HOSPITAL / SCHOOL OF RADIOGRAPHY
- Anesthesiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Riveros-Perez using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Riveros-Perez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Riveros-Perez works at
Dr. Riveros-Perez has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Riveros-Perez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Riveros-Perez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Riveros-Perez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.