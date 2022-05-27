Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rivera is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD
Overview
Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD is an Interventional Pain Medicine Specialist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Interventional Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus.
Locations
Locations
Texas Pain Management1717 Brown St Ste 3, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 261-7226
Texas Pain Management1501 N Mesa St Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 261-7226
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Rivera freed me from three miserable years of excruciating pain in the area of my body affected by the pudendal nerve bundle, which was caused by a serious fall. In addition to the time he spends with me on follow up visits after a procedure, where he is professional, courteous, and friendly, Dr. Rivera’s staff is also far above average in friendliness, courtesy, and professionalism. Currently, Dr. Rivera is working with me using a variety of procedures to alleviate pain in my lumbar spine that I have suffered with for over 11 years. If you are living with unresolved, serious pain, you owe it to yourself to give Dr. Rivera a try!
About Dr. Efrain Rivera, MD
- Interventional Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780780858
Education & Certifications
- Solar Health Dallas Pain Management
- Texas Tech University Of School Of Medicine
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Texas Medical Center
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- University of Houston
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rivera has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rivera accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rivera has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rivera has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Chronic Pain and Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rivera on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rivera speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Rivera. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rivera.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rivera, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rivera appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.