Super Profile

Dr. Efosa Airuehia, MD

Adult Psychiatry
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Efosa Airuehia, MD is an Adult Psychiatry Specialist in Frisco, TX. They completed their fellowship with University Of Missouri Columbia

Dr. Airuehia works at Prime Psychiatry in Frisco, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Prime Psychiatry
    8380 Warren Pkwy Ste 602, Frisco, TX 75034 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (469) 777-4691

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cocaine Addiction Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Medication Management Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Withdrawal Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (37)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Aug 01, 2019
    I found Dr Airs office on here and went with the good reviews. So very glad I did. They listen, are one the bleeding edge of medicine and technology, and they care. I have received more compressive care here in 3 years than my previous 35 years.
    Ashley — Aug 01, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Efosa Airuehia, MD
    About Dr. Efosa Airuehia, MD

    • Adult Psychiatry
    • English
    • 1972767986
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Missouri Columbia
    • Addiction Medicine, Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Efosa Airuehia, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Airuehia is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Airuehia has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Airuehia has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Airuehia works at Prime Psychiatry in Frisco, TX. View the full address on Dr. Airuehia’s profile.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Airuehia. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Airuehia.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Airuehia, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Airuehia appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

